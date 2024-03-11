19 Martyrs, dozens of wounded in ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip

Occupied Jerusalem, 19 Palestinians were martyred and dozens were injured on Monday in the ongoing aggression launched by the Israeli occupation on the war-ravaged Gaza Strip for the 157th day in a row. Wafa News Agency reported that over the past hours, the occupation aircraft bombed homes in al-Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City and east of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, causing the martyrdom of 19 Palestinians and the injury of dozens. The occupation artillery also bombed al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza and the areas east of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, wounding a number of Palestinians, while the occupation aircraft bombed al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City, and al-Nuseirat camp, central Gaza Strip. On Sunday, Palestinian Health Ministry announced that the number of victims of the ongoing occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7 had reached up to 31,045 martyrs and 72,654 wounded. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency

