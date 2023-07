The Israeli occupation forces arrested a Palestinian youth, north of Hebron.Wafa news agency reported that the occupation forces arrested the young man after they raided and searched his house in al-Arroub camp.The occupation forces also stormed the to…

The Israeli occupation forces arrested a Palestinian youth, north of Hebron.

Wafa news agency reported that the occupation forces arrested the young man after they raided and searched his house in al-Arroub camp.

The occupation forces also stormed the town of Anata, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, and arrested a Palestinian.

On Saturday , the occupation forces arrested 8 Palestinians from Jenin, Bethlehem and Nablus.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency