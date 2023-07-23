Obstacles to Cuban medical collaboration by US is a crime against humanity, Rodriguez says

Cuba condemned the allocation of millions of dollars by the United States to promote a campaign against Cuban medical collaboration.The Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodriguez, charged against a call from the US government that “allocates mi…

Cuba condemned the allocation of millions of dollars by the United States to promote a campaign against Cuban medical collaboration.

The Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodriguez, charged against a call from the US government that “allocates millions in funds to promote a campaign against medical collaboration.”

The US once again discredits the noble humanitarian and solidarity work of Cuba in support of the health of other peoples, the Cuban minister posted on Twitter.

The US tries to continue depriving Cuba of sources of economic income and encourages the theft of medical personnel trained by our country, for political revenges, he denounced.

The Cuban minister assured that it is totally legitimate for his country and other countries to implement collaboration programs for the protection and care of the population in various regions of the world.

He also stressed that US policy is related to political retaliation against Cuba.

He noted that health care is a basic human right and that Washington “commits a crime by pretending to deprive tens of thousands of people of access to health care for reasons of political revenge.”

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency