Israeli Occupation Navy Detains Palestinian Fishers in Gaza

Israeli occupation navy detained two Palestinian fishers as they were sailing into the Gaza City sea, and seized their fishing boat.Palestinian news agency (WAFA) quoted Palestinian fishers committees as saying that the Israeli navy attacked a fishing …

Israeli occupation navy detained two Palestinian fishers as they were sailing into the Gaza City sea, and seized their fishing boat.

Palestinian news agency (WAFA) quoted Palestinian fishers committees as saying that the Israeli navy attacked a fishing boat as it was sailing three nautical miles into Al-Sudaniya sea area, northwest of the Gaza city, and seized it before proceeding to detained two fishers.

The Israeli occupation forces target Palestinian fishers and agricultural lands in the northern and eastern parts of the Gaza Strip on an almost daily basis, depriving them of practicing their profession or earning their livelihood in safety and security. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency