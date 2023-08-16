Somali Army Carries Out Military Operation, Removes Landmines in Somalia

The Somali army carried out a planned military operation in the regions of Hiran and Galguduud, central and southern Somalia.The Somali National News Agency (SONNA) said that the Somali army carried out a military operation in several villages located …

The Somali army carried out a planned military operation in the regions of Hiran and Galguduud, central and southern Somalia.

The Somali National News Agency (SONNA) said that the Somali army carried out a military operation in several villages located in the two regions and was also able to open the road linking the cities of Mahas and Wabxo.

The Somali army worked during the implementation of the operation to remove landmines planted by the remnants of the Al-Shabaab movement linked to Al-Qaeda, which fled from those areas.

For more than a decade, Somali forces have been fighting against the Al-Shabaab movement, which has claimed many attacks that have claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians and security personnel. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency