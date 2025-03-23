Qumra 2025 to Showcase 18 Innovative Projects by Qatari Filmmakers

Doha: Doha Film Institute has announced a lineup of 18 projects by Qatari and Qatar-based filmmakers for the 11th edition of Qumra, underlining the remarkable continuing growth of the local film industry. The selection includes innovative narratives spanning features and shorts in various stages of development and production.

According to Qatar News Agency, the annual talent incubator for Arab and international cinema, Qumra 2025, will be held in-person in Doha from April 4 to 9 and online from April 12 to 14. Qatari projects are among 49 projects by emerging filmmakers from 23 countries at this year’s edition. Qumra offers mentorship, skills development, and network-building opportunities to selected projects by first- and second-time filmmakers. Among the Qumra projects this year from Qatar, nine are by Qatari nationals who present compelling themes spanning multiple genres.

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Chief Executive Officer of the Doha Film Institute, expressed that the strong representation of local projects at Qumra 2025 is a testament to the passion, resilience, and creative strength of Qatari storytellers. It signals the emergence of a vibrant film industry that is making its mark globally. Projects include ‘Love 45’ by Anas Khalaf, exploring personal transformation, and ‘The Pearl’ by Noor Al Nasr, a time-travel narrative set in Qatar.

Other notable projects include ‘Sari and Amira’ by A.J. Al-Thani, which delves into mythical themes, and ‘Cotton Queen’ by Suzannah Mirghani, a historical narrative set against the backdrop of colonial resistance. Additionally, ‘Jodari Meno’ by Dr. Jamal Rashid Al Khanji and ‘Task Force: Apocalypse!’ by Dana J. Altrach and Anne Sobel add to the diverse storytelling palette.

The short narratives and documentaries also capture unique stories, such as ‘Ghafla’ by Tony El Ghazal, ‘Gharbalah’ by Afnan Tag, and ‘Inside the White Canvas’ by Amna Al-Binali, each offering a distinct perspective. Post-production works like ‘Abu Fanoos’ by Amira Abujbara and Horia El Hadad and ‘Light to Ashes’ by Nadia Al-Khater showcase the depth of local storytelling.

The talents will attend masterclasses and mentorship sessions by this year’s Qumra Masters, including Lav Diaz, Darius Khondji, Walter Salles, Anna Terrazas, and Johnnie To. Over 200 industry experts will also provide guidance on various aspects of filmmaking, tailored to the specific needs of each project.