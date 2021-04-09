Jassim Bin Ali Al Attiyah’s GUBBASS makes a winning debut

GUBBASS (IRE) (Mehmas x Vida Amorosa), owned by Jassim Bin Ali Al Attiyah, made a promising debut at Leicester on Friday, 9 April. The two-year-old colt, trained by Richard Hannon Jnr, won the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes in good style over 1,000m (5f). Travelling well in mid-division in a race run at a strong pace, the winner finished with a real flourish. Furthermore, the winning rider Sean Levey never had to get serious on his mount, as the winner put daylight between himself and his rivals, who were more experienced than him and even some of them finished placed in previous outings. GUBBASS won by just under two lengths in front of the K R Burke-trained and Clifford Lee-ridden TOTHENINES (IRE) (Dandy Man x Ultimate Best) while the Ralph Beckett-trained and Rossa Ryan-ridden ANGEL BLEU (FR) (Dark Angel x Cercle De La Vie) was further 3¼-lengths in third.

GUBBASS is entered in the Weatherbys Super Sprint, a prestigious prize for juveniles on the British circuit, at Newbury on July 17th.

Bred by Tom Lacy, GUBBASS is a son of MEHMAS, a stallion part-owned by Al Shaqab Racing, and based at the Tally Ho Stud. MEHMAS was a high-class 2yo who won the July & Richmond Stakes and finished runner-up in the Coventry & National Stakes. Sired by ACCLAMATION, GUBBASS’s sire is half-brother of GARRUS, Gr3 Coral Charge second and Gr2 Sapphire Stakes third.

Source: Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club