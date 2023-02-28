KAHRAMAA Wins Best Mobile App in Gulf Region Award

Qatar General Electricity and Water Corp (KAHRAMAA) has won the best smartphone application in the Gulf region award. The General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf in Riyadh honored KAHRAMAA for winning the regional award.

The award is the result of the joint effort made by KAHRAMAA’s digital transformation departments in line with the comprehensive transformation in the country towards digitization and automation and the use of the latest technologies on the global scene in various sectors to serve the Qatari community.

Source: Government of Qatar