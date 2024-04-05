Katara Honors Winners of Quran Recitation Award 2024

Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) announced Friday the crowning of the winners of the top three positions in the 2024 Katara Quran Recitation Award. Yassin Amran from Algeria clinched the first prize worth QR 500,000, while the second prize went to Mohamed Husseini Mahmor from Malaysia, valued at QR 300,000. The third prize was awarded to Mohamed Fuji Ridwan from Indonesia, with a value of QR 100,000. Following the crowning ceremony, General Manager of Katara, Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, expressed deep gratitude to the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, the official sponsor of the Katara Quran Recitation Award, for their continuous support, which has elevated the award to a distinguished international status. He also extended his sincere thanks to Qatar Television, the media partner of the award, for expanding the reach of the Katara Quran Recitation Award by broadcasting the final qualifiers throughout the blessed month of Ramadan. The members of the judging committee of the Katar a Quran Recitation Award, in both the Tajwid and vocal performance categories, emphasized that this edition of the award was characterized by the diversity of participants from approximately 64 countries around the world, enhancing its competitive atmosphere. Meanwhile, the winners of the Katara Quran Recitation Award expressed their joy at receiving the globally renowned prize, noting its exceptional organization and the diversity of participants from all continents. Source: Qatar News Agencyi