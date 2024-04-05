Popular events in Aleppo and Deir Ezzor on occasion of Quds Day

Neirab Palestine refugee camp in Aleppo witnessed a massive march as part of the International Jerusalem Day (Quds Day) activities, in which participants denounced the Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people and occupied Jerusalem along with the genocide that Gaza is being subjected to. In addition, another popular event in Deir Ezzor was held in the square of the Unknown Soldier Roundabout, entitled 'Flood of the Free Men,' which included the presentation of theatrical performances and artistic paintings. Participants in the event saluted the steadfast Palestinian people, who are facing the fiercest Zionist colonial aggression and are achieving historical victories on the land of Gaza. Source: Trend News Agency