India lost to Kazakhstan by three points (70-73) within the third round of FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament Asia 2023 being held at Damascus-based Al-Fayhaa Sports Complex.

This Monday evening will bring together the Syrian basketball team and its Bahraini counterpart, in addition to that, the Saudi’s will meet with its Indonesia’s counterpart.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency