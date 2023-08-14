Syrian- Algerian talks on enhancing joint cooperation

Interior Minister Maj. Gen. Mohammad al-Rahmoun, discussed with the Algerian Ambassador to Syria, Kamel Bouchama., promoting the joint cooperation between the two countries.Minister al-Rahmoun stressed the deep-rooted historical ties binding the two b…

Interior Minister Maj. Gen. Mohammad al-Rahmoun, discussed with the Algerian Ambassador to Syria, Kamel Bouchama., promoting the joint cooperation between the two countries.

Minister al-Rahmoun stressed the deep-rooted historical ties binding the two brotherly countries and the importance of maintaining and developing them in various fields in a way that contributes to overcoming the current challenges.

Minister Rahmon expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Algerian leadership and people for standing by Syria during the terrorist war waged against it and during the earthquake disaster.

Ambassador Bouchamma expressed his confidence that the Syrian people will overcome the harsh circumstances they are going through despite all difficulties.

Bouchamma stressed that he will make every possible effort to strengthen and develop ties between the two countries for the interest of the two brotherly peoples.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency