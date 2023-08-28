Kirkuk-Erbil Road Closed In Protest Against Handing Over Of The Operations Hqs To Barzani’s Party

Dozens of Arab and Turkmen protesters closed the main road linking Kirkuk to Erbil, in protest against handing over the operations headquarters in Kirkuk to the Kurdistan Democratic Party headed by Massoud Barzani.Political and security sources in Kirk…

Dozens of Arab and Turkmen protesters closed the main road linking Kirkuk to Erbil, in protest against handing over the operations headquarters in Kirkuk to the Kurdistan Democratic Party headed by Massoud Barzani.

Political and security sources in Kirkuk stated that a decision was issued to evacuate the headquarters of Kirkuk operations located north of the city (in Shurao area) and hand it over to the Kurdistan Democratic Party, which had left it after leaving Kirkuk during the implementation of the law enforcement plan and the return of Kirkuk to the control of the federal government in 2017. / End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency