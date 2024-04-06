Kuwaiti Prime Minister Renders Cabinet’s Resignation

Kuwait: Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah submitted the government resignation to HH Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah pursuant to Article 57 of the country's constitution. In its extraordinary meeting today, the Kuwaiti Council of Ministers approved a draft decree calling the National Assembly to convene for the first regular session of the eighteenth legislative term on April 17, and submitted it to the Amir of Kuwait. Source: Qatar News Agency