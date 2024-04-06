Several Palestinians Killed and Injured in Israeli Raids in Khan Younis and Northern Gaza

Gaza: Several Palestinians were killed while others were injured in Israeli air raids and artillery shells on various areas of Khan Younis and Gaza City today. Local sources said that the occupation's warplanes carried several raids on various parts west of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, while Israeli artillery shelled a wide range of areas south and west of the city. The sources added that the occupation forces bombarded wide areas of Beit Hanoun and the Qlibo area north of Gaza, as Israeli artillery shelled Al Zeitoun neighborhood east of Gaza City, as well as the southern neighborhoods of Gaza. The Israeli occupation continues its land, air, and sea aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, killing 33137 martyrs, most of them women and children, and injuring 75815 others according to inconclusive figures. Source: Qatar News Agency