Occupied Jerusalem, Following are the latest developments of Operation 'al-Aqsa Flood' launched by the Palestinian resistance on October 7, in response to the attacks launched by the Israeli occupation on the war-ravaged Gaza Strip: -Palestinian Health Ministry: over the past 24 hours, Israeli occupation has committed 8 massacres in Gaza Strip, killing 85 Palestinians and injuring 130. -Palestinian Health Ministry: the number of victims of continued Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip has reached up to 31,045 martyrs and 72,654 injured - Palestinian resistance downs an Israeli occupation drone northeast of al-Bureij, central Gaza Strip. - More Palestinians martyred or wounded in the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip for the 156 day in a row. - Palestinian media: Martyrs and wounded in Israeli aircraft bombing of al-Mawasi Chalets area in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency