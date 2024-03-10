Syria, Abkhazia discuss boosting bilateral cooperation

Damascus, The Minister of Industry, Dr. Abdul Qadir Jokhdar, discussed with Ambassador of the Republic of Abkhazia in Damascus, Muhammad Jalalovich Ali , and his accompanying delegation ways to enhance and develop relations in various areas of the industrial sector between the two countries. That came during a meeting held in the ministry building Sunday, Jokhdar stressed the keenness of Syria to strengthen cooperation relations with Abkhazia in the industrial fields, via memos of understanding including projects. For his part, Jalalovich pointed out the necessity of working to strengthen and develop economic relations and trade exchange between the two countries, in a way that contributes to achieving common interests and benefits the Syrian and Abkhaz peoples. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency