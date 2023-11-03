Leaders of Turkish-speaking countries call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Istanbul - The leaders of the Turkish-speaking countries called for an immediate declaration of a ceasefire in Gaza.

In the final statement of the tenth summit of the Organization of Turkic Speaking States, hosted by the Kazakh capital, Astana, the leaders condemned the attacks targeting civilians, and called for ensuring that aid reaches the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip without any obstacles.

The leaders of the organization's member states expressed their concern about the clashes between Palestinians and Israelis, stressing that the solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict can only be resolved through peaceful means, the implementation of United Nations resolutions, and the implementation of the two-state solution.

In another context, the statement called for intensive cooperation between Turkish-speaking countries in defense industries, and cooperation to raise research and analysis capabilities by holding conferences, meetings, and seminars to study the geopolitical capabilities of the Turkish- speaking countries.

The statement welcomed the declaration of Astana as a financial center for Turkish-speaking countries for the year 2024, and Istanbul for the year 2025.

The statement also praised the decision to establish the “Turkish Trade Cooperation Research Center” in order to facilitate and increase trade between member states.

According to the statement, the leaders of the Turkish-speaking countries decided to hold a summit in 2024 in Kyrgyzstan./End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency