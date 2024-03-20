Local expertise restores a factory in Hama cement company for production

Hama, General Company for Cement and Building Materials in Hama province, has restored Plant No. 3 to work, after the completion of comprehensive maintenance of its machines and equipment by the efforts of engineering and technical cadres working in it. Maintenance work began last January, and the work was carried out with the expertise and national and local cadres of the company's workers with experience and specialization, general manager of the company, Engineer Issam Al-Abdullah, told SANA reporter. The company continues to develop the production process of its factories to meet the needs of the local market of cement, as it will soon begin maintenance works for Plant No. 2 to raise its production capacity to about a thousand tons per day, Al-Abdullah said. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency