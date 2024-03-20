Syrian-Iranian talks on boosting educational relations

Damascus, Minister of Education, Dr. Muhammad Amer Mardini, discussed Wednesday with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus, Hussein Akbari, and his accompanying delegation, ways to develop bilateral relations in the educational field, and enhance the exchange of experiences between the two countries. Talks during the meeting dealt with preparing a memorandum for the implementation of an executive program on educational relations, the formation of a joint working group to exchange experiences in virtual education, adult education and the education of people with disabilities, in addition to the development of educational technologies and the restoration of schools. Mardini stressed the importance of joint work to improve educational relations and activate them through the exchange of experiences and benefit from them in the development of the educational process In turn, the Iranian ambassador praised the richness of the educational system in Syria and its role in building its future. Akba ri affirmed his country's keenness to take all measures to develop bilateral cooperation between the two countries, and the importance of enhancing the development of relations between them in various fields, especially educational ones. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency