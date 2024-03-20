More than 47 martyrs in two new massacres by Israeli occupation in Gaza Strip

Occupied Jerusalem, More than 47 Palestinians were martyred and dozens were injured, mostly children and women, at dawn on Wednesday, as the Israeli occupation aircraft bombed a house and a residential building in Gaza City and al-Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, on the 166th day of the ongoing Israeli aggression. Palestinian media reported that the occupation aircraft bombed a home housing displaced persons in al-Nuseirat camp, leading to the martyrdom of 27 and the injury of others. More than 20 Palestinians, mostly children and women, were also martyred as the occupation aircraft bombed a residential building west of Gaza City, in addition to the martyrdom of others as the occupation aircraft and its artillery bombed Sidra area, east of Gaza City. On Wednesday evening, the Israeli occupation committed a new massacre that claimed the lives of more than 30 Palestinian, in addition to wounding dozens as a result of its bombing of Palestinian committees that distribute humanitarian aid in Gaza City. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency