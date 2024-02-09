Medical aid to Bosra al-Sham Hospital in the eastern countryside of Daraa

Russian coordination center at Hmeimim base in Lattakia province, provided medical materials to the National Hospital in Bosra al-Sham city,Daraa. 'This assistance would increase the medical services provided by the hospital to the citizens in Bosra city and its adjacent areas', General Igor Smoly,the Representative of the center told SANA reporter. In turn, the director of the hospital, Dr. Fadlallah Al-Zaniqa, said that these medical supplies are considered part of the continuous assistance provided by the Russian Federation to the Syrians in order to mitigate the effects of the unilateral economic measures imposed by Western countries on Syria, especially on the health sector, which led to a sharp rise in medicine prices. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency