Competent authorities in Palmyra thwart an operation of smuggling quantities of hashish

The competent authorities in Palmyra in the eastern countryside of Homs thwarted an operation of smuggling large quantities of narcotic hashish prepared by terrorist organizations to be transported across the al-Badia beyond the borders. A security source in Palmyra said in a statement to SANA reporter that ' after monitoring and following the movements of terrorists, the army forces were able to block their way, thwart the smuggling of a large quantities of drugs, and confiscate a quantity of hashish that was prepared for smuggling across the border,'. The source affirmed that the authorities continue their work in pursuing all the terrorist organizations, monitoring and hunting down smuggling operations Source: Syrian Arab News Agency