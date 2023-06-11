Reception ceremony on anniversary of Philippines’ Independence Day

The Embassy of Philippines in Damascus held a reception ceremony on the occasion of Philippines’ 125th Independence Day anniversary.Charge d’affaires of the embassy John G. Reyes underlined that holding the reception ceremony confirms the historic sol…

Charge d’affaires of the embassy John G. Reyes underlined that holding the reception ceremony confirms the historic solid relations binding the two friendly countries, Syria and Philippines.

Director of the Department of Asian Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates, Mohammed Haj Ibrahim highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and that Syria was among the first five countries that recognized the independence of Philippines in 1946.

“Both countries have the same values regarding peace and positive perspectives towards the future, thanking the Philippines government for its support to Syria during the terrorist war against the country and the devastating earthquake last February,” Haj Ibrahim added.

“Syria is keen on promoting the relations with Philippine in all areas, hoping that the cooperation will be enhanced in economic and trade exchange fields,” the Director noted.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency