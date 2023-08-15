Mikdad calls for activating Arab joint action, committing to Syria’s sovereignty and regional security

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Fayssal Mikdad said that changes and developments the world is witnessing make activation of Arab joint action a necessity more than ever before.“We reiterate that commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence and t…

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Fayssal Mikdad said that changes and developments the world is witnessing make activation of Arab joint action a necessity more than ever before.

“We reiterate that commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, non-intervention in its domestic affairs, is the basis and priority to Syria’s relations and policy to deal with different issues related to the country,” Mikdad said Tuesday at Arab Ministerial liaison committee’s meeting on Syria held in Cairo.

Mikdad called for combating all forms of terrorism until its full elimination as it poses a threat to Syria and other countries.

He added that the Arab fraternal role in supporting the Syrian people to overcome all war repercussions and end the Turkish occupation of Syrian lands is very necessary.

“We believe that the Turkish occupation does not pose a threat to Syria only, but it also threatens Arab national security and Arab interests in general, and therefore it is necessary to intensify efforts and take practical steps to put an end to it in line with our common interests, and the firm foundations of international law,” Mikdad said.

“Syria welcomes the return of all Syrian refugees to their country and it has taken a number of procedures and facilitations they need to return home,” Mikdad added.

Nearly half million refugees have voluntarily returned to Syria.

Mikdad said that it is important to intensify work with the international community and the United Nations to push for the implementation of the early recovery projects, particularly in areas where refugees are expected to return, in a way that leads to improve the necessary infrastructure to provide a decent life for refugees who are willing to return voluntarily.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency