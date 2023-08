President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday issued legislative decree No. 11 for 2023 to add a rate of 100% to the salaries and wages for the State’s civil and military employees.President al-Assad also issued legislative decree No. 12 for 2023 to increase a…

President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday issued legislative decree No. 11 for 2023 to add a rate of 100% to the salaries and wages for the State’s civil and military employees.

President al-Assad also issued legislative decree No. 12 for 2023 to increase a rate of 100% to the salaries and wages for the retired.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency