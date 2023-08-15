46th Marmarita Carnival… Social and culture scenes reflect the area civilization

With the participation of the town’s locals and expatriates, Marmarita Carnival continue to spread joy every year through its annual event held on the occasion of The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.The 46th Carnival toured the town of Marmarita…

With the participation of the town’s locals and expatriates, Marmarita Carnival continue to spread joy every year through its annual event held on the occasion of The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The 46th Carnival toured the town of Marmarita, in Homs western countryside, and presented a variety of artistic activities and dance paintings.

Expatriates at the carnival feast said that they came to Marmarita to live the joy and love atmosphere in their homeland as this activity constitutes a distinctive social state showcasing the best of the region.

The carnival highlights the distinctive features of the region’s folklore, as it attracts participants and visitors from various governorates along with expatriates, the participants said.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency