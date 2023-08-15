Mikdad discusses with Egyptian, Jordanian and Saudi counterparts issues on agenda of Arab liaison committee on Syria meeting

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Fayssal Mikdad, met bilaterally on Tuesday with Sameh Shoukry , Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt , and Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in addition to Saudi Foreign Min…

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Fayssal Mikdad, met bilaterally on Tuesday with Sameh Shoukry , Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt , and Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in addition to Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan.

Minister Mikdad discussed with his counterparts the issues on the agenda of the ministerial meeting of Arab liaison committee on Syria to be held later today in Cairo.

The discussions were positive and constructive, and it was agreed to continue coordination and joint cooperation between the concerned

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency