Mikdad, Vershinin discuss joint cooperation at international forums

Syria and Russia discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation, especially on political consultation and coordination between the Foreign Ministries of both countries and their diplomatic missions at international forums as well as files pertaining to the work of international organizations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Fayssal Mikdad met Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and the accompanying delegation on Tuesday.

Viewpoints of the two sides were identical on the issues discussed with Minister Mikdad stressing Syria’s support for Russia’s special military operation in Donbas in order to counter attempts aimed at undermining its sovereignty, strength and stability.

Vershinin, in turn, expressed his country’s continued support for Syria to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity against terrorist groups and the attempts to disrupt its efforts for early recovery, stressing Russia’s keenness to support Syria and coordinate with it in various areas.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency