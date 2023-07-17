Minister Jukhadar, Ambassador of Pakistan discuss cooperation in the industrial domain

Industry Minister, Abdul-Kader Jukhadar, discussed on Monday with Ambassador of Pakistan in Damascus, Shahid Akhtar, means of boosting economic and industrial ties between the two countries.Both sides held talks on the possibility of enhancing joint co…

Industry Minister, Abdul-Kader Jukhadar, discussed on Monday with Ambassador of Pakistan in Damascus, Shahid Akhtar, means of boosting economic and industrial ties between the two countries.

Both sides held talks on the possibility of enhancing joint cooperation in the domains of textile and medicinal industries, exchanging expertise to develop and support the technical training center.

The Minister underlined the importance of developing relations with Pakistan and promote them, particularly in industry, in the interests of both peoples.

Ambassador Akhtar, for his part, stressed his country’s desire to deepen those relations on all levels, particularly the investment.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency