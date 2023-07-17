Syria participates in the International Chemistry Olympiad in Switzerland

The Syrian Science Olympiad team is participating in the International Chemistry Olympiad whose competitions will start Monday in Switzerland and will continue until July 24th, with the participation of students from 90 countries.The Distinction and Cr…

The Syrian Science Olympiad team is participating in the International Chemistry Olympiad whose competitions will start Monday in Switzerland and will continue until July 24th, with the participation of students from 90 countries.

The Distinction and Creativity Agency said in a statement that members of the national team from Basel al-Assad Schools for the Outstanding Students represent Syria in this Olympiad.

The statement added that the participating students are Salman Darwish and Salama Omran from Homs, and Mohammad Ghazal Hamida and Abdul Qadir Hussein from Aleppo.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency