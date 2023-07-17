Syrian trade delegation explores new areas of cooperation in Iran

On a two-day visit to Iran, a Syrian business delegation of craftsmen discussed mutual cooperation with Iranian province of Yazd in various fields, including tourism, culture, crafts and trade.The two sides agreed to establish a joint committee to impl…

On a two-day visit to Iran, a Syrian business delegation of craftsmen discussed mutual cooperation with Iranian province of Yazd in various fields, including tourism, culture, crafts and trade.

The two sides agreed to establish a joint committee to implement programs once they are put in place.

Ahmad Akhoundi, the chief of provincial tourism for Yazd Governorate, announced on Monday that there are plans to initiate joint tourism trips between Yazd and Damascus, as well as trade activities.

Akhoundi is also the Director of the Department of Tourism, Cultural Heritage, and Handicrafts in Yazd Governorate.

Akhoundi also said that the two sides discussed cooperation in handicrafts, tourism, and the manufacture of joint products between the two parties, pointing out that there is a great similarity between the Syrian handicrafts and the handicrafts in Yazd, especially the copper and textile industries.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency