Minister of Finance Meets German Finance Minister, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea

Industry
Web Desk

HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met separately with HE Federal Minister of Finance of Germany Christian Lindner and HE Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea Choi Sang-mok, on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG), taking place from Oct. 21 to 26, 2024, in Washington, D.C., United States. The meetings discussed a host of topics of mutual interest, with a special focus on the economic and financial sectors, in addition to exploring potential ways to increase the scope of cooperative efforts between the two countries. Source: Qatar News Agency

Related Posts

Palestine Islamic Bank holds a workshop on governance

Web Desk

Al-Atwani: We are keen to complete the final report on the budget tables in preparation for presenting it to the House of Representatives

Web Desk

The Turkish Minister of Transport announces a quadripartite summit on the ‘Development Road’ project soon

Web Desk