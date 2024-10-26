Minister of Finance Meets German Finance Minister, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea

HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met separately with HE Federal Minister of Finance of Germany Christian Lindner and HE Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea Choi Sang-mok, on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG), taking place from Oct. 21 to 26, 2024, in Washington, D.C., United States. The meetings discussed a host of topics of mutual interest, with a special focus on the economic and financial sectors, in addition to exploring potential ways to increase the scope of cooperative efforts between the two countries. Source: Qatar News Agency