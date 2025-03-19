Ministry of Awqaf Announces Zakat Al Fitr Value for 1446 AH

Doha: The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf), represented by the Zakat Affairs Department, has announced the value of Zakat Al Fitr for the year 1446 AH in Qatar. This estimation is based on the Shariah rulings outlined in the noble Sunnah and corresponds to the staple diet of the country’s residents.

According to Qatar News Agency, the ministry set the value of Zakat Al Fitr at 2.5 kg of rice, equivalent to 15 Qatari riyals when paid in cash, based on a study conducted by the department on the average price of rice in local markets.

The ministry explained that Zakat Al Fitr is an obligatory duty for every capable Muslim. It serves as purification for the fasting person from idle talk and obscenity, and as assistance to the poor and needy, in alignment with the principles of compassion and solidarity in Islam.

The ministry emphasized that the primary form of Zakat Al-Fitr is food, as practiced during the Prophet’s (peace be upon him) time.

The Ministry of Awqaf urges all Muslims to expedite the payment of Zakat Al Fitr early, allowing the Zakat Affairs Department to distribute it as food to the needy within Qatar at the appropriate time, fulfilling its purpose of aiding the poor and bringing them joy on Eid.