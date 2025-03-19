Russian Defense Ministry: Helicopter Crash Kills Crew in Leningrad Region

Leningrad: The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that an Mi-28 helicopter crashed and killed its crew in an uninhabited area during a planned training flight in the Leningrad region.

According to Qatar News Agency, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that an Mi-28 helicopter crashed during a planned training flight in the airspace over the Leningrad region. The statement confirmed that the helicopter crew were killed in the accident.

In March 2024, a Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane crashed during a flight in the Ivanovo region of central Russia, with 15 people on board.

