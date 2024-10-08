Ministry of Justice Holds Seminar on Judicial Enforcement in Qatar

Doha: The Centre for Legal and Judicial Studies (CLJS) at the Ministry of Justice organized Sunday a legal seminar titled "Judicial Enforcement in Qatar," under the patronage of HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, with the participation of a distinguished group of judges, legal experts, and specialists. The seminar is part of the CLJS cultural season of workshops and seminars, which aim to promote legal awareness within Qatari society, particularly among legal professionals. This effort aligns with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030. CLJS Director Dr. Saleh Ali Al Fadala highlighted that the main reason for holding the seminar is the significant changes in the judicial enforcement system in Qatar, introduced by Law No. 4 of 2024, which is set to come into effect in November. Dr. Wael Shaalan, legal consultant at the Ministry of Justice and Professor of Civil and Commercial Litigation, reviewed the laws regulating judicial work, including the J udicial Enforcement Law issued by Law No. 4 of 2024, which consists of 115 articles distributed over 18 chapters, the Judicial Authority Law issued by Law No. 8 of 2023, and the Law Establishing the Investment and Trade Court issued by Law No. 21 of 2021. He outlined key provisions of the new Judicial Enforcement Law, including the establishment of an enforcement court and an appeals division to adjudicate appeals and the expansion of executive bonds, which included for the first time checks and rental contracts registered or authenticated by the competent authority, in addition to digitizing data and automating judicial enforcement procedures through electronic linkage in coordination with the relevant authorities. It also included simplified procedures for judicial auctions and transferring the proceeds of enforcement directly to those entitled to them. Dr. Wael Shaalan discussed statistics that demonstrate the importance of the law, as the number of check misdemeanor lawsuits in 2023, according to the st atistics of the Supreme Judicial Council, reached 35,814 lawsuits after the new law considered the check an executive instrument that enables the beneficiary to collect the check amount if there is no existing balance that can be cashed from the drawer without the need to file an initial lawsuit, to reduce the phenomenon of issuing checks without a balance. Judge Ibrahim Mohammed Al Mohannadi outlined the work system in the enforcement court, reviewing the mechanism for submitting a request to execute executive bonds to the court. He explained that the term "enforcement cases" has been changed to "requests for enforcement of executive instruments." He pointed out that the newly developed legal description of execution became a request to execute an executive instrument, and the number of types of requests for executive instruments that can be submitted to the enforcement court, which include judgments and orders issued by courts, arbitrators judgments, judgments, orders, foreign official instruments, and of ficial papers that the law gives the force of an executive instrument, in addition to authenticated reconciliation agreements and minutes, checks, and rental contracts registered or authenticated by the competent authority. Regarding the types of executive bond requests, he explained that there are eight basic requests, and more than 55 executive requests such as a request to issue a travel ban order, a request to issue a detention order, a request to postpone a detention order, a request to stop the sale at a public auction, a request to issue an order on a petition, a request for a bail bond, family requests, and other requests. Judge Ibrahim Mohammed Al Mohannadi stressed the importance of using the national address in notification processes, as it is a pioneering experience, noting the importance of everyones commitment to registering the national address and bearing the consequences of not registering, as judicial announcements and official notifications made to the national address are considered vali d and produce all their legal effects. He explained that the law guarantees the right to object and appeal the execution, as the person against whom the execution is being carried out may object to the execution by claiming total or partial fulfillment, forgery, or any other claim, within ten working days of its announcement. In the axis of the implementation of judgments in the seminar, lawyer Hessa Al Waleed Al Hail from the Ministry of Justice and lawyer Al Anoud Abdulaziz Al Khaja from the Qatari Lawyers Association spoke about the reforms that the law has brought with it in keeping with the legislative renaissance in the country, pointing out that the Qatari legislator has paid special attention to the issue of implementation, which was evident in the issuance of the judicial enforcement law. Among the issues addressed by the law are those related to executive bonds, the implementation of family matters, expedited enforcement, the implementation of judgments and orders issued by a foreign country, and the issue of execution on funds, which is considered one of the most important legal tools that ensure the achievement of justice and the restoration of rights, as it aims to enable the creditor to recover his financial rights from the debtor if the latter fails to fulfill his obligations according to a judicial ruling or executive bond.