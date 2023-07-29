Ministry of Municipality Provides Agricultural Mechanization Service to Farmers

The Ministry of Municipality (MOM), represented by the Department of Agricultural Affairs, provided agricultural mechanization service to farmers, by securing new plows and special equipment in Umm Salal, Al Sheehaniya and Al Shamal centres for agricu…

The Ministry of Municipality (MOM), represented by the Department of Agricultural Affairs, provided agricultural mechanization service to farmers, by securing new plows and special equipment in Umm Salal, Al Sheehaniya and Al Shamal centres for agricultural services.

The agricultural equipment provided by the Ministry of Municipality includes plow rails, plow transport vehicles, land leveling machines and their carriers (lowbeds), which are the equipment required by farmers for land preparation, plowing and leveling operations, whether for open land, greenhouses or net halls.

Director of the Agricultural Affairs Department at the Ministry of Municipality Youssef Khaled Al Khulaifi said that the support provided to farmers comes within the framework of the strategy to develop the agricultural sector and keep pace with technology by using the best modern methods and means in agriculture. As part of its strategy, the department adopted an initiative to provide various agricultural mechanization services for the agricultural season 2023-2024, he explained.

He also indicated that the provision of agricultural mechanization service began this month for registered farms, by providing agricultural machinery and equipment such as tractors, plows and other equipment through the three agricultural service centres distributed according to the different geographical regions of the country (the northern centre in Zubarah, the central centre in Umm Salal, and the southern centre in Al Sheehaniya).

For his part, Head of Guidance and Agricultural Services at the Agricultural Affairs Department, Ahmed Al Yafei, said that the agricultural mechanization service is provided to the farmer within a period ranging between two and four days after submitting a request for the service, as the waiting period has been greatly shortened, with the increase in the number of plows and agricultural equipment.

He underlined the importance of communication with farm owners and providing services to them to ensure that the land is ready. He noted that the equipment are working at a rate of 6 hours per day in all centers to accomplish the required work inside the farms according to the required need. The work completion rate in the three agricultural service centres has reached 90 percent since the beginning of this July, he pointed.

The Agricultural Affairs Department at the Ministry of Municipality implements many initiatives, projects and services within the agricultural support plan provided to farm owners, the most prominent of which is the initiative to expand protected agriculture and modern irrigation systems, through the distribution of airconditioned and regular greenhouses as well as the hydroponic system greenhouses, in addition to agricultural production requirements including seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and some other supplies, such as packing boxes for marketing local vegetables in various sales outlets, and other requirements for marketing the local agricultural product.

Source: Qatar News Agency