The White House denies the participation of US military personnel in combat operations in Ukraine

The White House confirmed that the US military does not participate in combat operations in Ukraine and does not support Ukrainian military operations.”I can assure you that no one participates in combat operations and is not on the battlefield with Uk…

The White House confirmed that the US military does not participate in combat operations in Ukraine and does not support Ukrainian military operations.

"I can assure you that no one participates in combat operations and is not on the battlefield with Ukrainian soldiers," Spokesman for the US National Security Council, John Kirby, said during a press conference on Friday.

"The President has made it very clear that American forces will not fight in Ukraine. They have not and will not," Kirby added.

He stressed: "The American military are in Ukraine to protect the American Embassy in Kiev and work in the military attache apparatus, where they monitor supplies of military aid."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency