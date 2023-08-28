MoFA receives credentials copy from the new Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia to the UAE

H.E. Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of H.E. Dana Goldfinca, Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia to the UAE.H.E. Saif Alshamisi wished the new…

H.E. Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of H.E. Dana Goldfinca, Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia to the UAE.

H.E. Saif Alshamisi wished the new Ambassador success in the performance of her duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed her pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position under the visionary policy of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation