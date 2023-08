Clementine Mukeka, Permanent Secretary, at the Rwandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation, received the credentials of Ibrahim Mahmoud Ahmed Abdullah, the Ambassador of Bahrain to Rwanda.Mukeka praised the Bahraini-Rwanda ties and…

Clementine Mukeka, Permanent Secretary, at the Rwandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation, received the credentials of Ibrahim Mahmoud Ahmed Abdullah, the Ambassador of Bahrain to Rwanda.

Mukeka praised the Bahraini-Rwanda ties and expressed keenness to further develop them.

The ambassador affirmed the keenness of Bahrain to enhance its ties with Rwanda in all fields.

Source: Bahrain News Agency