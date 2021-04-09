Mohammed Bin Hamad Khalifa Al Attiya’s KEHAILAAN romps home at Southwell

In the colours of Mohammed Bin Hamad Khalifa Al Attiya, the 3-year-old colt KEHAILAAN (IRE) (Gleneagles x Defrost My Heart) opened his scorecard in the Maiden Stakes over 1,600m for 3-year-olds and older on the all-weather at Southwell on Thursday, 8 April. Previously, KEHAILAAN debuted in February this year for a second place, before again finishing second next time out on the 2nd March, both times at Newcastle on the all-weather.

Trained by Mark Johnston and ridden by Ben Curtis, the colt was slowly into his stride from the starting stalls on Thursday. He had to make an effort in the first 100 metres to follow the leaders. Sitting on the outside behind the leader in 4th position, he settled well before moving up into third. They began racing with still 800 metres left to run and KEHAILAAN showed plenty of courage to see off the leaders ARTOC EMPEROR (GB) (Territories x Selkirk Sky) and HELM ROCK (GB) (Pivotal x Nibbling). In the final 100 metres, he surged clear with a late acceleration to win by 2¼ lengths in front of the Archie Watson-trained and Hollie Doyle-ridden ARTOC EMPEROR. HELM ROCK finished further 3½ lengths behind in third for trainers Daniel & Claire Kubler with Kieran O’Neill in the saddle.

KEHAILAAN was bought as a yearling by his trainer at the Goffs Orby Yearling Sale. His sire, Gleneagles was a dual Guineas winner for Coolmore. KEHAILAAN is out of the Fastnet Rock mare Deforst My Heart, who was placed at Stakes Level.

Source: Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club