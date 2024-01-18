Moloney Family Funeral Homes Announces Transition

LAKE RONKONKOMA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Today, Dan Moloney Jr., President of Moloney Family Funeral Homes, jointly announced with Peter G. Moloney, Vice President of the family business, that they have reached a mutual agreement for the transfer of Peter's interests in the company to Dan. As a result of this decision, Peter and his son, Connor Moloney, have fully transitioned away from involvement in the Moloney Family business.

"It has been a privilege to care for the community and to work with great people throughout our years at Moloney's. While our commitment to serving the communities of Long Island remains steadfast, after much consideration we have decided to pursue other opportunities on our own and we are excited about our future," said Peter and his son Connor.

"Our family has served the Long Island community for over 90 years. We look forward to continuing this relationship for generations to come," said Dan Moloney Jr.

Moloney Family Funeral Homes has been serving Long Island families across Suffolk County since 1933 at their seven locations, Lake Ronkonkoma, Holbrook, Bohemia, Hauppauge, Central Islip, Port Jefferson and Center Moriches.

