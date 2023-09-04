MontyPay, Global Payment Innovator Crowned “Best Newcomer” at Jordan Startup Expo 2023

With its exceptional range of payment methods and solutions, MontyPay continues to empower businesses across continents BEIRUT, LEBANON – EQS Newswire – 4 September 2023 – MontyPay (https://MontyPay.com/), renowned for its cutting-edge payment solutions spanning the globe, secured the prestigious award at the Jordan Startup Expo event held on August 30. The event, a celebration […]

BEIRUT, LEBANON – EQS Newswire – 4 September 2023 – MontyPay (https://MontyPay.com/), renowned for its cutting-edge payment solutions spanning the globe, secured the prestigious award at the Jordan Startup Expo event held on August 30. The event, a celebration of entrepreneurship and innovation, provided a fitting platform for MontyPay to showcase its diverse portfolio of over 100 payment methods that span regions including the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

“Winning the ‘Best Newcomer’ award is a testament to the passion, dedication, and groundbreaking ideas that our team at MontyPay brings to the table every day,” said Noel Moukheiber, General Manager of MontyPay. “We’re driven by our commitment to transforming the payment landscape on a global scale and are honored to have our efforts recognized by the esteemed Jordan Startup Expo.”

With its exceptional range of payment methods and solutions, MontyPay continues to empower businesses across continents, facilitating seamless transactions, enhanced customer experiences, and increased market access.

About MontyPay:

MontyPay is a global payment service provider and a pioneering cutting-edge solutions provider across the world. With our headquarters based in the UK, our payment services are offered across the globe, with strategic outposts in Lebanon, Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, and Nigeria, ensuring our proximity to where currencies clash and transactions flare. Our track record of triumph speaks volumes and we make sure to elevate your whole payment experience.

MontyPay’s diverse range of comprehensive online transactions and services are known to be flawlessly executed, we offer a wide range of 100+ payment methods that cover 50+ countries across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and America.