MOTC: 93 Thousand Government Correspondence

The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) announced that the number of government correspondence between ministries and government institutions in the state since the beginning of this year until the end of last March has reached more than 93,000 government correspondence during the first quarter of this year, as the number of correspondence during the month of January reached 32,900, in last February 30 thousand and 230 government correspondence, and in March it has reached 30 thousand and 27 government correspondence.

The Government E-Correspondence System was developed to provide all government entities with a secure and robust system for sending and receiving correspondences (official letters) through the government network.

Government entities can access the system to send the outgoing correspondences directly to the target entity in a simple yet secured channel. The system also provides the entities with the ability to track receipt of correspondence and to capture the user who received the correspondence along with the date and time.

Source: Government of Qatar