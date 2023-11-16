Motorola Solutions Sharpens Focus on Safety and Security

Company building safety and security ecosystem to connect public safety agencies and enterprises to help protect people, property and places

NEW YORK, USA – EQS Newswire – 16 November 2023 – Motorola Solutions (www.MotorolaSolutions.com) proudly rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, celebrating its continued, purposeful transformation centered on safety and security. Yesterday, the company announced its new brand narrative, ‘Solving for safer,’ which highlights its sharpened focus on solving for safer communities, safer schools and safer businesses.

“From our storied history, today we bridge to an even stronger future. Everyone is entitled to feel safe in their community, school and workplace, but that often isn’t the reality,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions. “How Motorola Solutions is helping keep people, property and places safe is far more comprehensive than ever. While we recognize technology is not the only way to a safer future, it does play a vital role, and it’s our purpose to make that technology the best it can be.”

Motorola Solutions, traditionally known for public safety communications, has invested about $12B in organic R&D and acquisitions over the past nine years to create a robust technology portfolio spanning mission-critical communications, video security & access control and command center solutions powered by artificial intelligence. These solutions enable more powerful collaboration between public safety agencies and enterprises, connecting those in need with those who can help. For example, a school teacher can press a panic button on a phone during an emergency which can automatically notify law enforcement, trigger a lockdown, share live video feeds with first responders and send mass notifications.

Motorola Solutions’ transformation focusing on public safety and enterprise security has led to a sizable increase in its total addressable market which is expected to be $66 billion next year. In addition, its growth in video security, access control, command center and services is significant and now accounts for approximately 50% of company revenue. To learn more about Motorola Solutions’ safety and security ecosystem, please visit: https://apo-opa.co/3sDpg6x.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is solving for safer. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions enable the collaboration between public safety agencies and enterprises that’s critical for a proactive approach to safety and security. Learn more about how we’re solving for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses – safer everywhere – at www.MotorolaSolutions.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable federal securities law. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and generally include words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are statements other than statements of historical fact and may include, among other things, statements in relation to the company’s current expectations regarding its 2024 total addressable market. All information set forth in this release is as of the date hereof. The company does not intend, and undertakes no duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances. Actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and may differ materially from the current expectations and beliefs discussed in this press release. Certain potential factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect the company’s business and financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements include those under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2023, each of which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at the SEC’s website at www.SEC.gov.