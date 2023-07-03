National Earthquake Center: 11 quakes recorded over the past 24 hours

Stations of the National Seismological Network recorded 11 weak earthquakes with less than 3.6 magnitude over the past 24 hours.The National Earthquake Center (NEC) said that a 1.6 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale was recorded in northern Leb…

Stations of the National Seismological Network recorded 11 weak earthquakes with less than 3.6 magnitude over the past 24 hours.

The National Earthquake Center (NEC) said that a 1.6 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale was recorded in northern Lebanon and seven others earthquakes were recorded in Liwa Iskenderun, the largest of which is 3.5 magnitude.

The center noted that a quake was also recorded, 41km northern Lattakia with magnitudes of 1.6, and two others in Turkey with 2.4 and 2.6 magnitude.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency