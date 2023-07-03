Belarusian Ambassador in Damascus: Relations with Syria are stable and advanced, we seek to find investment opportunities in the country

Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus in Damascus, Yuri Sloka underlined that the relations between his country and Syria are stable and advanced, and have reached a very high level of coordination.“Belarus is interested in developing and enhancing co…

Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus in Damascus, Yuri Sloka underlined that the relations between his country and Syria are stable and advanced, and have reached a very high level of coordination.

“Belarus is interested in developing and enhancing cooperation with Syria in political, economic and social fields,” the Belarusian ambassador said in an interview with SANA on the occasion Belarus Independence Day which marks on July 3rd.

Sloka pointed out the effective role played by the joint government committee and the direct meetings of experts of both countries to create ways and opportunities to develop cooperation between them.

The Ambassador alaso referred to the standing coordination between the two countries to put the agreements signed into effect.

Sloka said that the visit of the Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko to Syria last year constituted an important step to strengthen economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Sloka revealed that work is underway to prepare for the visit of the Syrian Transport Minister to Belarus before the end of this year.

Sloka stated that Belarus seeks to find investment opportunities in Syria, particularly that the Belarusian economy focuses on agriculture and food industries and everything related to technologies in these fields, where the Syrian side pays great attention to those fields.

The ambassador affirmed Belarus’s interest in providing assistance to Syria and its people after the war against terrorism, pointed out to the humanitarian aid provided to Syria during the earthquake, and that work is under way to send a new aid shipment, including baby food, in coordination with the Syrian government.

Regarding the foreign interference in the internal affairs of Belarus, Ambassador Sloka said, “we are against these interferences and we reject any interfere in Syria’s internal affairs.”

Ambassador Sloka pointed out that the Belarusian economy has been subjected to sanctions since the 1990s, so the Belarusian leadership has taken many measures that regulate the state’s economy and has set up plans against economic disasters that Belarus may face, such as directing exports to new markets, supporting local products and industries.

He added that sanctions are a destructive factor. We are against it, and our country wants to live in peace with everyone.

Concerning relations with Russia, Ambassador Sloka affirmed that his country has been always a Russia’s closest ally , as political union connects the two countries , referring to the recent events in Russia as a result of the rebellion carried out by the Wagner Group on the 24th of last month, stressing that any internal provocation is a gift to Western countries.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency