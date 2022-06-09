Natural Diamond Council forays into UAE; announces partnership with three leading jewellery retailers

The global authority on natural diamonds joins hands with Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Jawhara Jewellery and La Marquise Jewellery as trusted partners to create desirability for diamonds among consumers

DUBAI, UAE, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Natural Diamond Council (NDC), a not-for-profit organization dedicated towards increasing transparency and upholding the integrity of the modern natural diamond industry, announced a collaboration with Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Jawhara Jewellery and La Marquise Jewellery – three of the leading jewelers in the United Arab Emirates, to advocate the ‘Natural Diamond Dream’. Enhancing trust in the natural diamond industry, this collaboration will emphasize the ethical and sustainable business practices that create a lasting, positive impact in the sector, strengthening consumer confidence in this ultimate jewel of nature.

Being industry experts, NDC will showcase the inherent and emotional value of natural diamonds, and also feature them as ideal investments that will last generations; whilst celebrating individuality, personal style and moments of achievements. Seamlessly straddling tradition and modernity, the audiences of the collaborating jewellers resonate the cultural amalgamation of the region, and natural diamonds reflect this perfect blend.

The strategic partnership between NDC with Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Jawhara Jewellery and La Marquise Jewellery will familiarize consumers in The United Arab Emirates with the incredible world of everything natural diamonds, underlined by their preciousness, rarity, and uniqueness. As the first step, this partnership will create collaborative campaigns, and showcase a trusted, unbiased resource of information, including a dedicated e-learning platform that will equip sales professionals with the ability to become natural diamond ambassadors.

David Kellie, CEO, Natural Diamond Council, said, “With this collaboration we are excited to introduce a younger audience to the many emotional connections created by diamond jewellery and continue to build trust among a digital first consumer. The dynamism of brands like Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Jawhara and La Marquise truly exemplify what we seek to do daily in our support of the natural diamond industry – showcase a more contemporary approach to the diamond dream.”

Richa Singh, Managing Director, Natural Diamond Council, India & Middle East, said, “ As we redefine traditional diamond moments and connect with a younger, more discerning consumer, we are proud to partner with a diverse yet truly intriguing set of jewellers such as Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Jawhara and La Marquise – brands that represent the same values that Natural Diamond Council stands for, of celebrating life’s most cherished moments and creating lasting personal connections with precious natural diamonds.”

Muhammad Tamjid Abdullah, Deputy CEO, Jawhara Jewellery, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to have joined forces with Natural Diamond Council – the trusted experts and global authority who offer complete transparency into the world of natural diamonds – and share expertise to grow the natural diamond category in UAE. I am confident that this partnership will solidify our common values and forge consumers’ desire for natural diamonds as well as strengthen the trust that customers have in our design and jewellery.”

Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director, International Operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, said , “As we step into a digital era, we are elated to collaborate as a trusted partner of Natural Diamond Council in UAE, GCC, Singapore and Malaysia. We will work together to educate consumers on the industry, the wonderful legacy of natural diamonds and the positive social contribution they make to the world. With a focus on sustainability and transparency, we want to contribute to the growth of the natural diamond jewellery category, both in studded diamonds and polki.”

Nishith Shah, CEO, La Marquise Jewellery, said, “We are honoured to partner with Natural Diamond Council and pave the way for the young and digital first audience to nurture an emotional connection with and recognize the inherent value of natural diamonds. Joining hands, we look forward to making natural diamonds a preferred choice of jewellery for every precious moment of life – a perfect celebration of authenticity and grace.”

The collective commitment of NDC and the three jewellery brands, to enhance consumer confidence in and desire and aspiration for natural diamonds, will usher in a new era for the younger generation to experience the diamond dream.

