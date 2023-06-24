New scene of ancient mosaic painting in Rastan city uncovered

The archaeological mosaic recently discovered in Rastan city in Homs countryside has returned to the spotlight, with the discovery of a new third scene in which it embodies the “War of the Centaurs” that was mentioned in the ancient Greek myth in the s…

The archaeological mosaic recently discovered in Rastan city in Homs countryside has returned to the spotlight, with the discovery of a new third scene in which it embodies the “War of the Centaurs” that was mentioned in the ancient Greek myth in the second half of the 4th century AD.

Directorate-General of Antiquities and Museums at the Ministry of Culture announced during a press conference at the location of the painting in the Rastan city on Thursday, that the new scene of the painting is rare for representation and is known in Greek mythology as the “War of the Centaurs” , which gives the painting exceptional importance in the world, with its important scenes, including the central scene which represents the “God of the Sea, Poseidon,” and the second scene, which represents the “Battel of the Amazons.”

Director General of Antiquities and Museums, Muhammad Nazir Awad, noted that the discovery of the new scene gives the painting exceptional importance globally in terms of the subject and the spaces filled with it.

He pointed out that the scene of the Centaur War, assessed by experts and specialists in antiquities, affirms the historical, archaeological and artistic importance of it in Rastan area,which embraces remnants of Aretousa Kindom.

Awad stressed the importance of the painting, which received logistical support from the Ministry of Culture and the Governorate of Homs, in cooperation with Lebanese Nabu Museum, which enabled them to purchase and secure spaces.

Awad noted that based on the ongoing excavations in the place and the painting where it was found, it is likely to be a palace or a government center within the Kingdom.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency