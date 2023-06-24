Relatively hot weather, temperatures continue to rise

As the country is affected by a shallow air pressure in the upper parts of the atmosphere, temperatures will continue to rise to become from 2 to 3 degrees above average, Meteorology Department said.The skies will be clear in general and the weather wi…

As the country is affected by a shallow air pressure in the upper parts of the atmosphere, temperatures will continue to rise to become from 2 to 3 degrees above average, Meteorology Department said.

The skies will be clear in general and the weather will be relatively hot and misty in the eastern and al-Badia regions, meanwhile the wind will be westerly to southwesterly with low to moderate speed and the sea waves will be low in amplitude, according to Saturday bulletin

The expected temperatures in some Syrian cities will be as follows:

Damascus 37/21, Daraa 36/19, Homs 36/21, Hasaka 39/25, Tartous 31/22, Aleppo 36/23, Dear Ezzor 41/27.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency